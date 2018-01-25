‘Playboy rapist’ to walk free as early as next week

A SERIAL violent offender against woman dubbed the "playboy rapist" will be released from jail as early as next Tuesday after Corrective Services failed in its bid to get the State Parole Authority to revoke its release order.

Corrective Services Commissioner Peter Severin made a last-minute bid to the SPA to stop Simon Monteiro being released two years before the expiration of his sentence arguing he would "be unable to adapt to normal lawful community life."

The SPA, however, chose to confirm its decision that Monteiro be released under strict supervision which includes being monitored via an electronic ankle bracelet.

Simon Monteiro is set to walk free from prison after being sentenced to 12 years for bashing and raping a former girlfriend.

Simon Monteiro was sentenced to 12 years for bashing, raping and twice impregnating a former girlfriend over an eight-month period at an Eastern Suburbs home.

Monteiro was nicknamed the "playboy rapist" because he boasted of his modelling work and having dated Hollywood star Barbara Hershey.

Other former girlfriends have also come forward claiming he was violent towards them including Kay Schubach who said he choked her during their two-month relationship in 2003.

Ms Schubach said no matter what restrictions the SPA placed on Monteiro he would still be able to "outsource his revenge" on his victims.

Kay Schubach said she was choked by the accused during their two-month relationship.

"He shows complete disregard for authority and I think many of his victims and future victims will be very unsafe," she said.

Corrective Services released a statement on Thursday saying they were unsuccessful in keeping Monteiro behind bars.

"At a private hearing today, the State Parole Authority maintained its earlier decision to grant parole to Simon Monteiro.

"On 9 January 2018, the SPA granted the offender parole, subject to the consideration of an updated report from Corrective Services NSW confirming his post-release arrangements. That updated report was considered today.

Monteiro will be released under strict supervision, including an electronic ankle bracelet.

"Also today, the SPA considered an application from the Commissioner of Corrective Services NSW to revoke its decision to grant parole to the offender.

"On 22 January 2018, the Commissioner submitted to the SPA that the offender would be unable to adapt to normal lawful community life and should be denied release to parole at this time.

"After considering all of the material today, the SPA confirmed its decision that the offender should be released, no earlier than 30 January 2018 and no later than 6 February 2018."

Monteiro will be required to live at an approved address and is banned from entering, Randwick City, Waverley and Woollahra where his offending took place.

He will also be monitored electronically until his full sentence expires in April 2020.

This was Monteiro's third attempt to be released on parole. He first became eligible for parole in October 2015 however it was refused that year and again in 2016.