Anger as ‘playboy rapist’ secures parole

"PLAYBOY rapist" Simon Monteiro will be released two years before the end of his sentence following a parole board hearing this afternoon.

But one of his former girlfriends has already urged Attorney-General Mark Speakman to step in and overturn the decision.

Monteiro, 50, was jailed for 12 years in 2008 for bashing, raping and twice impregnating a woman in an eastern suburbs home.

The State Parole Board ordered Monteiro be fitted with an ankle bracelet and released between January 30 and February 6, to live at his brother's home and be monitored by Gosford Community Corrections.

Kay Schubach says her ex is likely to offend agan. Picture: Sam Mooy

He was released despite a November psychiatric assessment finding he remained a risk of reoffending if he entered a new relationship and maintained a "grandiose sense of self importance".

"The Authority recognises his offending was serious ... Any risk is most likely to occur in the context of an intimate relationship and this will need to be monitored," parole board chair Justice James Wood said.

Kay Schubach said she endured an abusive two-month relationship with Monteiro in 2003 but was too scared to go to police.

"I think the parole board will have blood on its hands," Ms Schubach said.

Simon Monteiro was jailed for 12 years in 2008.

Monteiro is not allowed to enter the eastern suburbs - including Waverley, Woollahra and Randwick LGAs - where his offending took place.

But Ms Schubach said no conditions could stop her ex-partner reoffending.

"He is free to outsource his violence, there's nothing stopping him from connecting with the underworld," she said.

"I've sent an email to Attorney-General Mark Speakman asking that he step in."

She has also written to State Minister for Women Tanya Davies.

Repeat attempts by Monteiro to appeal the lengthy sentenced failed in 2014 when a NSW Supreme Court judge ruled "no lesser sentence is warranted".

Monteiro argued at a parole hearing last October that it was "in the public interest" he be released but the State Parole Authority stood the decision over, requesting he first undergo a full psychiatric assessment.

Monteiro, who changed his name from Simon Lowe, was a self-styled Lothario of Sydney's eastern suburbs, bragging of a romance with Hollywood star Barbara Hershey in his past and also going by the name Bonito Monteiro, which he claimed translated to "beautiful hunter" in Portuguese. His bragging earned him the nickname the "playboy rapist".