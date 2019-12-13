Playboy model’s surprise move after drugs conviction

Former Playboy model Azzra Hughes, who has been convicted on drug-related charges, says she is now clean and has a surprising new plan for her future.

A FORMER Playboy Plus model has been convicted of drug-related charges for the third time in 18 months.

Azzra Hughes now says she is clean and wants to start an active wear clothing line.

Hughes this morning pleaded guilty to drug driving, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of a pipe used in relation to drugs.

The court was told police stopped Hughes about 10.40am on July 28 and a drug test found she was driving with the drug ice in her system.

A search found about 3ml of the drug fantasy in a Gordon's gin bottle and a pipe used to smoke ice.

Azzra Hughes is a former Playboy Plus model. Picture: Instagram

Azzra Hughes is planning an active wear clothing line.

Defence lawyer Campbell MacCallum, of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers, said Hughes claimed she had been drug free for about three months.

"She has started her own active wear company and has been selling that online while she is an inpatient (at drug rehabilitation facility Mirikai)," he said.

Mr MacCallum said Hughes had work as a bikini model in Victoria and New South Wales as well as in Canada and the United States of America.

He said that as well as completing a drug rehabilitation program, Hughes was also in the midst of completing the Queensland Traffic Offenders Program.

Hughes has previously worked as a topless waitress and has posed online for Playboy Plus.

In October she was fined $1000 after being caught at Helensvale with the drugs cocaine, ice and fantasy.

Azzra Hughes was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for two months. Picture: Instagram.

In July last year she was placed on a good behaviour bond after been found with the drug ice.

Magistrate Kay Philipson this morning fined Hughes $700 for possessing the drug fantasy.

She also disqualified Hughes from driving for two months.

"It's concerning that these offences occurred within weeks of you being picked up for other offences involving drugs," she said.

Magistrate Philipson said she recognised that Hughes had taken "significant" steps in her own rehabilitation.

"I hope that it causes you to have some self reflection on behaviour and impact on other people," she said.

No conviction was recorded.