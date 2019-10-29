Playboy model had cocktail of drugs in Range Rover

A GOLD Coast model who previously worked for Playboy was caught with a cocktail of drugs including cocaine, ice and fantasy during a traffic stop in Helensvale.

Azzra Hughes, who works as a model and high-end private waitress, blamed her bikie ex-partner for getting her involved with drugs.

Police had been targeting Azzra Hughes' white Range Rover after receiving intelligence the car were linked to drug supply, the Southport Magistrates Court was told.

Hughes pleaded guilty this morning to five charges including possession of dangerous drugs.

The adult entertainer walked from court with just a $1000 fine.

Former Playboy model Azzra Hughes. Picture: Instagram.

Prosecutor Bob Falconer said police stopped Hughes' car in Helensvale just after 9.30pm on July 3 this year.

Mr Falconer said a roadside drug test conducted was negative.

He said police acted on intelligence and conducted a search.

"Prior to interception we had been briefed to an ongoing operation in that area," he said.

"The defendant's name and car were flagged as being associated."

Mr Falconer said the search found 0.71g of the drug ice, 0.811g of cocaine in the driver's side door and a number of vials containing 1.35g of the drug fantasy.

Azzra Hughes leaving court in Southport today. Picture: Lea Emery

Hughes' lawyer Campbell MacCallum, of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers, said Hughes' drug use was due to her poor choice in partners.

Hughes faced court in July last year for possessing a small amount of drugs.

"The last time she was married to a member of a motor cycle group and the short duration of that relationship saw her involved in participating in drug taking," Mr MacCallum said.

The court was told that after she was sentenced last July, Hughes moved overseas and worked in Canada and London as a model.

Former Playboy model Azzra Hughes. Picture: Instagram.

Mr MacCallum said she had met a man when she returned to the Gold Coast who she began a relationship with and he got her involved in the use of high end drugs such as cocaine and fantasy.

"Thankfully that relationship has ended. It would seem the target of this particular operation was (her former partner) as the primary target," he said.

Mr MacCallum said Hughes was three weeks into a drug rehabilitation program with Mirikai Residential Rehabilitation in Burleigh Heads.

He said Hughes was also seeking counselling.

The court was told Hughes planned to travel overseas for work.

Magistrate Kay Philipson fined Hughes $1000.

She said she took into account that Hughes has sought counselling and staff at Mirkai spoke "highly of her enthusiasm" to remain drug free.

No conviction was recorded.