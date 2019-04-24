Theatre group's new play an "emotional rollercoaster"

Julie-Anne Wright (back), Di Johnston and Kate Mallory are starring in one of the one act plays which will feature in Challenges.

THE trials and tribulations of life are featured in three one-act plays in Ipswich Little Theatre's newest production.

Titled Challenges, the stories feature three characters: a loving daughter who has to face the fact her mother's health is deteriorating with dementia; a man marooned on a desert island; and a farmer who is so desperate for a wife he is willing to swap his harvester for one.

Veteran theatre-lover and director Jim Orr, who has been involved with Ipswich Little Theatre for more than two decades, is one of the directors overseeing Challenges. He is working alongside co-director Sam Hoepner.

Mr Orr said the three plays will evoke emotions.

"I'm very excited about this show because it will take the audience on an emotional rollercoaster," he said.

"They will laugh, they will cry, then they will laugh again.

"There's some parts which are very funny. Then there are parts which will make you go 'aww'.

"I do tend to like directing plays that have a lot of feelings in them."

Rehearsals for the play began in February, and Mr Orr is pleased with how the actors and actresses have brought the characters to life.

"Each play has been rehearsed one night a week, and we just had our first rehearsal with all three plays together," he said.

"I am very happy with where we are at. I am confident in the next few rehearsals the actors will take that even further.

"I love directing. I have directed big musicals, small musicals and plays."

Shows will be held from May 4-18 and Mr Orr hopes to see the seats filled.

"Come and enjoy yourself at the theatre and experience every emotion under the sun."

Performances will be held on May 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18 at 8pm. Sunday matinees will be held on May 5 and 12 at 2pm.

Public demand has meant Ipswich Little Theatre has added a second matinee to each of its play seasons this year.

Tickets range from $13-22.

Book online at www.ilt.org.au or phone the Ipswich Visitor Information Centre on 32810555.

Performances will be held at the Incinerator Theatre located on Burley Griffin Dr, Ipswich.