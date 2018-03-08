Play Station, freshly baked muffins help ease wait times

YOUNG diabetes patients who need regular appointments are often faced with lots of waiting.

Whether it be waiting to see a doctor, dietitian, psychologist or diabetes nurse educator, patients can expect to wait long periods between appointments.

The teams at Mater Queensland Diabetes and Endocrine Centre in collaboration with Mater Young Adult Health Centre and through funding from Mater Foundation have therefore developed an interactive patient waiting room.

Patient feedback identified the need for a space that was age appropriate, could provide entertainment, as well as a place to interact with other patients.

The waiting room has been a revelation for Joanne and son Luke who often struggled with the wait times for his check-ups.

Luke who is intellectually impaired was diagnosed with diabetes in 2010 at the age of 11. To manage his condition he needs regular check-ups and in the past these have been stressful for both Luke and his mum.

Joanne said Luke had always been inpatient and would often become agitated waiting to see doctors and other specialists.

"When Luke transitioned to the Mater Young Adults Diabetes Clinic we were thrilled to hear about the interactive waiting room,” she said.

"All the staff were so lovely and accommodating and there was so much to keep Luke occupied while we waited for his appointments.

"The new program suits Luke to a tee; it's the dream environment for someone like Luke who has no patience when it comes to waiting.

"The PlayStation, big screen TV, freshly baked muffins all make it a much more relaxed experience for both Luke and I.”

The interactive waiting room is staffed with the help of Mater volunteers, who talk to the patients and provide healthy snacks.

The service provides care to patients aged from 16 to 25 years of age and a transition service for patient's transitioning from paediatric to young adult care at Mater

Queensland Diabetes and Endocrine Centre director Dr Helen Barrett said the space had been developed in response to patient needs.

"Patients were seeking a space to interact with each other and the new interactive waiting room is the ideal environment for this to take place,” she said.

"It also provides an opportunity for healthy snacks to made on site and used as an educational tool to demonstrate the importance of understanding how many carbohydrates might be in your snacks.”

For more information about the Mater Young Adults Diabetes Clinic interactive waiting room, visit the website.