Play for a good cause

Ashleigh Howarth | 26th Apr 2017 4:00 PM
TEE OFF: Ladies from Wolston Golf Club are hoping for a big turnout for their upcoming charity day on May 11.
TEE OFF: Ladies from Wolston Golf Club are hoping for a big turnout for their upcoming charity day on May 11.

AFTER a successful charity day last year, members from the Wolston Park Golf Club are once again hoping for the same kind of enthusiasm from the community for next month's annual event.

They are hoping to see more than 150 players sign up to play a round of golf on Thursday, May 11 while also raising money for a good cause.

Each year the club selects a different organisation to help, and this year they have chosen the MND and Me Foundation, which raises awareness of Motor Neurone Disease and its impact in the community.

MND and Me Foundation contributes financially towards research into finding a cure, but until a cure is found, the foundation's objectives are to ensure those who have to live with this disease, and their families, are supported in financial and non- financial ways.

Wolston Park member Dorothy Pearson said the money they raise from the event will be donated to the foundation so they could purchase some life saving machines.

"A terrible thing about MND is that people can choke on their own saliva, so we are hoping to raise funds so they can purchase special machines to stop that,” she said.

Sign up is $25 per person and includes a game, a sausage sizzle and afternoon tea.

Registration begins at 7.30am for an 8.30am start.

To register your name, phone the club on 32716641.

