Play centre, sewerage treatment among development plans

A SEWERAGE treatment plant, shopping centre expansion and amusement parlour are among the developments business owners have applied to build in Ipswich this month.

A Rosewoood Shopping Centre owner wants to expand the building and carpark, developers want to build a sewerage treatment plant on the Warrego Hwy at Haigslea and there are plans to build an amusement parlour at Riverlink Shopping Centre.

Plans show amusement centre IPlay plans to move into the BCF shop space at Riverlink, transforming the boating, camping and fishing store to a children's play wonderland.

IPlay Australia is a national leader in family entertainment centres and the company already operates a number of centres around the state including in Redbank and Toowoomba.

Plans for a sewerage treatment plant at Haigslea show 2.4m high screen hence will hide the storage tanks from an adjoining fast food business.

The plans form part of the proposed Haiglsea Service Centre development.

There are plans to expand the Rosewood shopping centre and carpark on John St. Plans show the development will retain Rosewood's appearance and feel of a typical Queensland country town and the Cobb and Co Heritage Park.

Decisions are yet to be recorded against the applications.