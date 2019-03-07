Menu
Kirstie Sharman with the environmentally friendly straws Raw Energy Springfield Lakes has adopted after giving plastic straws the flick. Picture: AAP/Jono Searle
Environment

The most common pieces of garbage we throw on our streets

by Kara Sonter
7th Mar 2019 11:13 AM
Springfield Lakes Nature Care president Luise Manning has congratulated local juice bar Raw Energy for ditching plastic straws.

The store will replace the thousands of plastic straws used each year with carbon neutral, recyclable and compostable paper alternatives.

Ms Manning said it was ­excellent to see businesses ­actively working to reduce ­pollution.

She said in just two weeks she collected 52 straws during walks along Springfield Lakes Boulevard from Greenbank Arterial Rd to Springfield Lakes State School.

 

Just some of the plastic straws collected by Springfield Nature Care president Luise Manning from her daily walks.
"I'm glad that cafes are actually being conscious - that's a way to initiate change," Ms Manning said.

She said plastic straws were among the top 10 plastic pollutants in the ocean, and were also one of the most common pieces of rubbish polluting Springfield's environment.

She said discarded coffee cups, chip packets and chocolate and lolly wrappers were also common, but there was a noticeable reduction in plastic bottles and cans after the Containers for Change refund scheme began.

"It's good to see that 10 cents is having an impact," she said.

Raw Energy general manager Ben Sheppard said the cafe chain was working "vigorously to set a sustainability standard".

"Better alternatives to plastic straws, takeaway containers, coffee cups and plastic bags means we do our bit for the environment," Mr Sheppard said.

Top pieces of litter on our streets:

Coffee cups

Chip packets

Plastic straws

Lolly and chocolate wrappers

On the decline:

Plastic bottles

Aluminium cans

