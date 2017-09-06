Plastic bags banned in Queensland

The ban on single use plastic bags will come into effect on July 1, 2018.

SINGLE use plastic bags will be banned in Queensland after State Parliament unanimously passed new laws on Tuesday night.

Included in the new laws, most drink containers ranging between 150ml and 3 litres will become eligible for a 10 cent refund when returned to a designated container refund point.

Environment Minister Steven Miles said the bipartisan support of both parties for the bill showed the strong community support for banning plastic bags.

"These initiatives will stop the scourge of plastic shopping bags, and put a price on beverage containers so they get recycled," he said.

"By passing this Bill we say to our young people that we value our wildlife, especially our marine creatures like turtles, sea birds and dugongs.

"We say that we want our parks, our waterways, Moreton Bay and the Great Barrier Reef to be litter free."