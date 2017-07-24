Planting trees to help set up future generations

Springfield Lakes Nature Care Inc along with Scouts Camira and Springfield Lakes Girl Guides will hold their first National Tree Day event on Saturday July 29 at Springfield Lakes.

SPRINGFIELD Lakes Nature Care Inc will host its first ever National Tree Day this Saturday.

The event which is traditionally held on July 30 will be held by Springfield Lakes Nature Care Inc along with Scouts Camira and Springfield Lakes Girl Guides on July 29 where they will plant a mixture of native tree species including Grevillea, Pennisteum and Buckingham Celcissima.

Springfield Lakes Nature Care Inc president Luise Manning said approximately 40 parents and children had registered to attend so far and was an opportunity for them to do something positive for their health, as well as the health of the environment.

Springfield Lakes Nature Care Inc member Jill Bauer. Joanne Hollins

"National Tree Day gives people the chance to help reduce the impact of loss of biodiversity and help restore the natural balance in the variety of plant and animal life in our community,” Mrs Manning said.

"Time outdoors can also enhance learning, concentration, relaxation, healing and recovery and trees can also combat climate change by locking up carbon.

"In the space of one generation, there has been a dramatic decline in childhood activity in Australia from outdoor play to indoor play.

Springfield Lakes Nature Care Inc members Jan Tumbagahan and daughter Naomi. Joanne Hollins

"Time spent in nature provides a diversity of sounds, sights, smells and textures and a variety of plants, animals and landscapes that children can engage with to enhance their development and growth.”

National Tree Day and Schools Tree Day are both Planet Ark initiatives which were first held in 1996 and have seen more than 3.8 million people plant 23 million trees.

The Springfield Lakes National Tree Day will be held in a small reserve opposite 24-26 Riverine Drive, Springfield Lakes between 9-10am on Saturday, July 29.

Anyone interested in attending should call Luise Manning on: 0407 167 722.