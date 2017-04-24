Plant a tree in mum's honour

Springfield Nature Care Group is calling for registrations for its Trees For Mum Mother's Day event.

SPRINGFIELD residents can plant a tree for mum on Mother's Day this year.

As part of a series of national events, the Springfield Trees for Mum celebration will be hosted by Springfield Lakes Nature Care Inc. and is the first event of its kind for the area.

Originally a tribute to two mothers lost to cancer, the event is held for mothers both past and present and Springfield Lakes Nature Inc President, Luise Manning said it was also a good opportunity to support the local environment.

"Trees for Mum is a great way the community can help replace some of the trees that were lost in our parklands during tropical Cyclone Debbie and when trees die due to drought or other natural causes,” Mrs Manning said.

"We're hoping to attract people from all over Springfield but in particular Springfield Lakes as they may want to come back and see how their tree is growing.

"Even if their mum can't be with them on the day, everyone is welcome.”

Since its inaugural event in 2002, interest for the event has exploded and is run across Australia with more than 20,000 people having planted trees as tributes to mothers who have passed away or to celebrate those who are still alive.

Registration for the event is encouraged to ensure that a tree will be available for all participants, with the first 20 people who register to receive a free gift.

Trees for Mum will take place at 2pm on Sunday May 14 at the Promenade Park on the corner of Jezabel Drive and Lakeside Avenue, Springfield Lakes. All equipment is supplied but people will need to bring a hat and appropriate shoes.

To register visit Eventbrite.com or call Luise Manning on 0407167722 for more information.