Plans to upgrade popular pharmacy building

MORE changes are on the way for the Ipswich CBD with new plans in place to transform the site of the Friendly Care Pharmacy on Bell St.

Brisbane property investment firm HelmsmanInvest has bought the buildings at 11 and 13 Bell St and has plans to repurpose the space.

The existing pharmacy will be relocated from its Bell St frontage to a new tenancy facing East St, situated where the undercover carpark is currently located.

“This will be a terrific outcome for the property and our business, we are delighted to be relocating the pharmacy to the East St side of the building where we will have a new tenancy fit-out and convenient customer carparking directly off East St,” Friendly Care Pharmacies managing director Greg Baker said.

New design for the site facing East St.

HelmsmanInvest Managing Director Bernard McKeering said the sites carparking and proximity to the train station were just some of the draw cards for purchasing the buildings.

“This precinct will become the epicentre of commercial and retail activities in Ipswich. The new council building is now under construction and the new public library will follow,” he said.

“We are now unconditional on the purchase of the property with settlement early 2020 and refurbishment works commencing soon thereafter.”

A Myhealth Medical Centre will also join the pharmacy on the East St frontage and both companies have committed to a long-term lease.

“Myhealth are excited to pen a brand new medical centre, providing high quality healthcare to the community within this convenient location in Ipswich,” Myhealth Medical Group COO Marissa Clark said.

The remainder of the building will be stripped out and refitted for health or office use, with 2000 sqm of space for lease over two levels.

A contemporary laneway entrance will be created off Bell St between the two buildings and a corporate entrance off East St directly off the customer and staff car park.

New design for the site facing Bell St.

Refurbishments will include new finishes to the exterior of the building, new toilet amenities, new passenger lift, full disability access and new lighting and airconditioning.

Abri Projects has been engaged to complete the refurbishment works.

“We are now busy talking to local leasing agents and prospective tenants with the remainder of the building now available for lease,” Mr McKeering said.

The refurbishment is set to begin early next year and will finish up in August 2020.

