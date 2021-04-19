Plans to turn road into dead end for fiveways upgrade

THE state government wants to turn one of the roads which makes up the congested fiveways intersection into a dead end as part of a proposed $10 million upgrade.

With more than 60,000 cars passing by each day it is one of Ipswich’s busiest intersections, but some regular users have argued it won’t solve the issue and only make accessing major roads more difficult.

The project is in the community consultation phase and the Department of Transport and Main Roads is taking on residents’ feedback to shape its final design until the end of the month.

The proposed upgrade of the fiveways intersection in East Ipswich includes turning Glebe Road into a cul-de-sac.

At this stage the department proposes to reconfigure Glebe Road into a cul-de-sac.

It says this will “reduce the number of approaches” at the intersection and “increase flow of traffic”.

The East Ipswich intersection is made up of Glebe Road, Brisbane Road, Queen Victoria Parade and Chermside Road and is next to Ipswich Girls’ Grammar School.

Planning for the project started mid last year and the department says it will be finished by the middle of this year.

Construction is only expected to begin late next year and it is set to be finished by mid-2023.

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard said in a statement the department is “keen” to get people’s feedback on the project.

She did not say whether she supported the proposed plans to shut off Glebe Road.

“There is increasing congestion on our roads in Ipswich, so this upgrade will help improve traffic flow and safety for motorists,” she said.

“It’s really important that people have their say on the project during the consultation phase, especially those who use the fiveways regularly or who live near the fiveways.”

Residents have raised concerns on social media that proposed plans will only push congestion to nearby smaller streets and make it more difficult to get on to Brisbane and Blackstone roads.

The consultation phase closes April 30.



If you want to provide feedback to the department, email metropolitanregion@tmrqld.gov.au or phone 3066 4338.

