Plans to turn Queenslander into medical practice

THERE are plans to extend an old Queenslander and start operating it as a medical centre.

A development application has been submitted to Ipswich City Council on behalf of owner and general practitioner Dr Steven Altawil to extend the Goodna house.

The building, which was previously used as an solicitor’s office before it was sold in November last year, is located on land at 31 Church St.

The 885 sqm block is close to the Goodna train station and the Goodna Marketplace shopping centre.

“The site has been lawfully established as a commercial office and medical centre by way of a town planning consent dated 1st June 1994,” the application noted.

“The proposed 100 sqm extension to the existing medical centre was found to be small-scale and low impact in nature.

“It proposes to re-use the existing pre-war medical centre inclusive of their servicing, and carparking areas to ensure the change of use will have minimal disturbance to the surrounding land uses.

“The pre-1947 building will also be retained in full and no alteration or demolition to either the building or surrounding landscaping being proposed.”

An additional five carparking spaces, as well as a new ambulance bay, are also proposed.

“The proposed assessable works only involve the minor enclosure of part of the upper storey balcony and the enclosure of the under croft for storage purposes,” the application noted.

“The area is intended to have small-scale professional office uses which includes a medical centre.

“The existing building was approved with 160 sqm of gross floor area and this application proposes to extend upon that … by an additional 100 sqm which largely consists of a storage space and ancillary services.

“The proposed changes to the existing medical centre are largely to adapt the medical centre to the current days general practice service offering.

“The proposal reduces the number of consultation rooms from three to two with the inclusion of ancillary services directly associated with the key consultation rooms.”

