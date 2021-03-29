Plans to test councillors for drugs, alcohol hits wall

A push to test Ipswich councillors for drugs and alcohol in line with proposed testing for council staff has hit a wall.

VETERAN Ipswich councillor Paul Tully’s push for his colleagues to be regularly tested for drugs and alcohol has hit a wall.

At the ordinary council meeting in December, councillors voted in favour of CEO David Farmer putting together a report which would include a draft for a proposed drug and alcohol testing policy for councillors in line with proposed testing for council workers.

A survey of more than 700 council staff last year found a “vast majority” supported random testing being introduced for workers, Mr Farmer said at December’s meeting.

But delays with the implementation for council staff has “impeded” this progress.

“Challenges have arisen following a Human Rights Act impact assessment, some of which may also have implications for councillors,” a report to councillors from Mr Farmer notes.

“The intent for councillors’ policy to align with that of staff presents substantial challenges primarily due to the fact that councillors are not staff and operate under different legislative provisions.

“Several of the potential human rights incompatibilities that were identified with the staff process also translate to councillors.

“While council has the scope to manage these impacts for staff, council has no discretion in these matters for councillors.

“Further careful consideration of these matters is required along with the completion of a human rights impact assessment of any proposed policy prior to being presented to council for a decision.”



Mr Farmer’s report referred to behavioural standard 1.5 of the Code of Conduct for Councillors in Queensland, which states that in order for councillors to ensure they are fulfilling their responsibilities they should not be “impaired by the use of substances that may put them or others at risk while performing their duties (for example, alcohol, illegal drugs or prescribed/non-prescribed and/or restricted substances)”.

“This remains a requirement regardless of any policy position that the council chooses to adopt,” Mr Farmer wrote.

Councillors voted unanimously at last week’s meeting for a new report to be provided at a future council meeting.

It will include a proposed drug and alcohol policy for councillors, which outlines “how councillors can continue to comply with their legislated obligations under the Code of Conduct for Councillors in Queensland.”

“It’s important that to progress this manner in a timely fashion council officers should be writing to the Office of (the) Independent Assessor and the (Local Government Association of Queensland) seeking guidance and direction on how councils in Queensland, including ourselves, can implement a policy like this,” Deputy Mayor Marnie Doyle said.

“(This will need to take) into consideration the impacts of the human rights legislation as well as the framework intended to be imposed by the Office of (the) Independent Assessor given it will be they who will manage and impose potential penalties for a breach of any such drug and alcohol policy,” Deputy Mayor Marnie Doyle said.

“I’d just like to point out that we as a group have embraced the position of drug and alcohol testing going forward.”

