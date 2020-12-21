Plans to set up new gym near sporting fields

A development application has been submitted to Ipswich City Council to establish a gym at 63 Briggs Rd, Raceview.

THERE are plans to establish a small gym in an Ipswich industrial area close to some of the city’s top sporting facilities.

A development application has been submitted to Ipswich City Council by Tatau Fitness to set up the fitness facility in a section of 63 Briggs Rd in Raceview.

The building has frontage to both Huxham St and Briggs Rd and the proposed fitness studio would be located in a vacant part of it.

63 Briggs Rd, Raceview.

It is just across the road from the Ipswich Hockey Association’s fields and down the road from the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

“The site is currently improved by a building which comprises five individual tenancies,” the application notes.

“The floor area associated with the proposed development comprises 160.6m2.

“The site is located approximately 2.8km south of the Ipswich CBD within an established industrial area of Raceview.

“The occupied tenancies consist of a range of low impact industrial uses.

“The tenancy includes a unisex toilet and shower that will be available for use by the future patrons of the use.

“The existing external built form of the building will be maintained as no external works are proposed.”

Tatau Fitness is a fitness business based out of Seventeen Mile Rocks according to its Facebook page.

The proposed hours of operation would be 6.30am to 10pm from Monday to Sunday.

The application notes it is envisaged a group training session with up to 15 people would be held from 6.30-7.30am.

One-on-one training sessions would be held between 8am and 5pm and group sessions again from 5.30-9.30pm.

“In terms of staff, there will be a maximum of 2 employees on-site at any one time,” the application notes.

“It is anticipated that no more than 15 participants will be on site during normal business hours.”

