Plans for special assistance school in aged care community

THE Salvation Army is hoping to establish a special assistance school in a rarely used building of its Ipswich aged care community.

A development application has been submitted to Ipswich City Council to set up the school in the Riverview Gardens Aged Care Centre, which is run by the Salvos.

If approved, it will operate out of a building previously used for high care but now only used for occasional meetings and storage.

The school will cater for disadvantaged students who are "not suited to a typical school environment for a variety of reasons" and have a capacity for 36 students enrolled at any one time.

It will offer schooling for Years 7 to 12 between 9am-3pm, Monday to Friday.

It is proposed the two-storey building would have three general learning areas, along with a bathroom and kitchen facilities.

A section of the ground floor is proposed for storage and administration and a small outdoor area would be used as a breakout space

The remainder of the aged care facility would operate as normal.

"It is anticipated that the range of student numbers on site at any one time will generally be between 16 and 36, with the likely maximum number of staff on site at any one time to be up to approximately five," the application notes.

A pre-lodgement meeting was held in October with the council.

"The ICC expressed general support for the proposed development on the basis that the use is a low impact generating use that is complimentary to the existing aged care facility and an appropriate reuse of an existing non-residential building," the application notes.