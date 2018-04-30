Plans to fix peak hour traffic bottleneck kept secret

URGENT ATTENTION: The Minister for Main Roads and Road Safety Mark Bailey with Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden and Cr Wayne Wendt inspect the Mt Crosby Road/Warrego Highway interchange.

URGENT ATTENTION: The Minister for Main Roads and Road Safety Mark Bailey with Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden and Cr Wayne Wendt inspect the Mt Crosby Road/Warrego Highway interchange. David Nielsen

RESIDENTS on Ipswich's northern outskirts should be all too familiar with the perils of the peak hour commute along Mt Crosby Rd.

An increase in the population in the suburbs of Chuwar and Karalee has pushed the ageing Warrego Highway interchange with Mt Crosby Rd well past its use-by date over the past five years.

While the issue has been at the forefront of State MP for Ipswich West Jim Madden's mind for some time, getting the funding for the vital project is proving a major speed bump.

Mr Madden and Ipswich Division 5 Councillor Wayne Wendt met with Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey on March 8 to discuss plans for an intersection upgrade.

While Mr Bailey was able to show the Ipswich representatives a plan for the upgrade, they were not allowed to keep a copy.

This week, Mr Madden said he was happy with the plan so far, but would write to the Minister seeking a copy of it so that he can seek public feedback and also request help from Federal Member Shayne Neumann. "I was happy with the plan," Mr Madden said.

"There will be some major changes if it goes ahead, but the catch was that we were not allowed to keep a copy of it.

"The reason for not releasing it publicly is because the plan isn't funded yet, but I've written to the Minister asking him to release the plans to allow Shayne Neumann to ask for federal funds and also to allow public consultation." Mr Madden said the estimated cost of the project was $16 million and it was well within the means of the State Government to fund it, without Federal Government assistance.

Federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann agreed.

"I think this upgrade is extremely important for anyone living on the northern side of Ipswich who needs to commute into Ipswich, Toowoomba, or Brisbane," Mr Neumann said.

"Indeed, it's important for people living in the western suburbs of Brisbane who need to commute into Ipswich.

"It has been at the centre of Jim's mind for some time and if they ask for funding I will take it up, but at $16 million you would expect that the state, perhaps with some council contribution, would fund it.

"When you compare it to the cost of projects like Darra-Oxley on the Ipswich Motorway, which cost $400 million; and the Cunningham Hwy Willowbank upgrade, which is $345 million, it's certainly an amount the State Government could do."

The office of Mr Bailey, who is currently on leave, was contacted for comment, but did not respond.