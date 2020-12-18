Menu
Council News

Plans to extend shopping centre, add new gym

Lachlan Mcivor
18th Dec 2020 8:46 AM
THERE are plans to expand a Springfield shopping centre and add two new tenants, including a new gym.

A development application has been submitted to Ipswich City Council by the Trustee for RAM Aus Retail Property No 6 Trust seeking approval for the works at Springfield Fair shopping centre.

The application is signed off by Real Asset Management director Will Gray.

The centre on Springfield Parkway was built in the mid-1990s and expanded in the mid-2000s.

It is anchored by a Coles supermarket and there are 17 shops in total in the centre.

The proposed works involve the demolition and redevelopment of the southern section of the centre.

An extra 269m2 of gross floor area will be added with the extension if approval is granted, taking the centre’s total to 5996m2.

The proposed new building will consist of two tenancies, with the larger of the two for a gym.

Plans for the building has it emblazoned with the logo for MyFirstGym, which operates gyms in Brisbane, Moreton Bay, the Gold Coast, the Sunshine Coast and Sydney.

It currently operates a facility in Redbank Plains.

“The proposed new building will consist of two tenancies, with larger intended for a particular indoor recreation operator,” the application notes.

“The additional tenancies have been designed to complement existing uses on the site, expanding the fitness offering.”

