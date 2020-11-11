Plans to expand Ipswich shopping centre with more retail space

IPSWICH City Council has received a development application to expand Silkstone Village shopping centre.

An application has been submitted by the centre’s owner ISPT, seeking approval to extend it by adding an extra 993 sqm of gross floor area.

Approval was granted in October 2018 to add an extra 622 sqm.

The proposed two-storey development for the shopping centre will be used as commercial and retail spaces

This new application will supersede this previous approval on the 17,400 sqm site on Blackstone Rd.

“The site is of sufficient size to accommodate the proposed shopping centre extension and incorporate associated areas of landscaping, carparking and manoeuvring to support the proposed activities on site,” the application notes.

“The proposed land use is suitable for the area and will contribute positively to the local community.

“The existing development provides carparking that is integrated with the adjoining service station.

“The proposed carparking areas have been designed to minimise adverse impacts from local character as well as to minimise disruption to traffic flow and pedestrian/vehicle conflicts.

Silkstone Village owner ISPT wants to add an extra 993 sqm of gross floor area.

“The proposed development addresses the carparking area which is most logical given the existing improvements onsite.

“The proposal has been designed to maximise opportunities for casual surveillance and

overlooking of public spaces, pedestrian paths and carparking areas.”

