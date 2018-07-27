WHAT A WHOPPER! Ipswich business plans super-sized expansion

THERE'S a lot more than bait and tackle behind the iconic yellow fish sign beside the Ipswich Mwy.

Charlton's Fishing first cast off close to 50 years ago but father and son team Brian and Craig Charlton have grand plans to expand into bigger waters.

They have 6, 000 sqm of land to fill and plans are before Ipswich City Council to demolish the old yellow shop and replace it with a larger building four times the size of the old one, a petrol station and fast food business. The expansion will ultimately be a one-stop-shop for keen fisherman to fill their eskies, fuel their boats and pick up essential bait and tackle en route to their fishing destination.

Owner Brian Charlton said plans to expand the business started evolving 30 years ago and were finally put on paper when the old shop started overflowing with stock.

"The business at the moment has run out of room," he said.

"Two walls of the current business are three shelves deep. We have literally run out of room so we know the demand is here.

"We will maximise the use of the land and expand the business into a one stop shop for customers. The customers that we have told about it are as excited as we are."

Brian bought the business from his dad more than 40 years ago and son Craig came on board to manage the shop. Jack Charlton died 15 years ago when he was 94.

"My dad had it as a hobby business and I bought it off him and turned into a commercial retail business. He was making rods and reels and then he decided there was more money it in and started selling fishing line and hooks," Brian said.

"We're pretty proud of the business and the way it's run. We have customers going back over 40 years. The secret is service, knowing what your customers want and having a range of what they want."

