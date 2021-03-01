Plans to build ‘retro’ car, dog wash submitted to council

A car wash development in Redbank Plains has been proposed to Ipswich City Council.

PLANS for a new car wash facility complete with a “pooch pit” to give man’s best friend a bath have been submitted to Ipswich City Council for approval.

The development application involves establishing the facility on a site in Redbank Plains already occupied by a service station.

It would be built and operated by APN Property Group at 353-355 Redbank Plains Rd next to the 7-Eleven service station and adjacent to the Town Square shopping centre.

“The site is currently improved by a service station on the ‘eastern half’ and remains unimproved on the ‘western half’ of the lot,” the application notes.

The proposed development would involve six car wash bays, five vacuum bays, a dog wash called the “pooch pit”, an office and four car parks.

The service station was constructed in the early 1980s and the site has street frontage to both Redbank Plains Rd and Argyle St.

“The proposed development has been designed to activate Argyle Street by introducing a landscape buffer with feature planting and by orientating the development to promote casual surveillance,” the application notes.

“The proposed car wash is a logical use of the site.

“The proposed car wash will not impact on the operation of the service station.

“The proposal includes the removal of the LPG tank located to the west of the service station and the existing ‘soft wash’ car wash on the site.

“The site is currently accessed via two crossovers along Redbank Plains Road and a single crossover from Argyle Street.

“The proposal does not include any changes to the existing access points.”

The dog wash will include two baths for pets.

Plans reveal the proposed facility will be branded as “Sparkletown” and operate 24 hours a day.

“Sparkletown Northshore was the first Sparkletown car wash facility to be developed in Queensland (in Mackay),” the application notes.

“Since its development in 2019, the car wash has won design awards and accreditations and has been a very successful in engaging the community, particularly for car lovers, boat owners and pet-families.

“The architectural design incorporates contemporary architecture and landscaping to create a development that is a destination and redefines the ‘concrete’ car wash.

“The articulation and radical lines of the structure, lighting and inviting landscape treatment will ‘liven up’ an otherwise dreary corner on Argyle Street and Redbank Plains Road.

“Sparkletown car wash facilities are at the industry forefront due to the deliberate and practical use of materials paired with an appreciation for landscaping, community needs and sustainability.

“The architectural design of the proposed development has a mid-century style that integrates a ‘retro’ building style with feature landscaping to create a destination within the Redbank Plains area.

“A palm springs planting theme is proposed and carried throughout the site.”

