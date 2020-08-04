Plans to build new cake shop near busy shopping centre

The owners of the Cheescake Shop in Booval Fair shopping centre are planning on building a new shop just down the road.

THE owners of the Cheescake Shop in Booval Fair shopping centre are planning on building a new shop just down the road.

A development application has been submitted to Ipswich City Council for a material change of use to build a new shop at 185 Brisbane Rd, Booval.

The application was submitted on behalf of the owners who operate the cake franchise located at Booval Fair shopping centre.

They intend to relocate the shop to a new building to be constructed on the block.

It is proposed to demolish the existing dwelling.

"However, the commercial structure that will replace the dwelling is believed to be of a remarkably high standard not only for the practical purposes of running a business but also to satisfy the design requirements for the character area/zone," the report notes.

"The new structure is of a similar bulk, form and scale to a single dwelling and with building materials that reflect the character of the surrounding area.

"The total proposed gross floor area is 157m2 which excludes the area of the proposed awning over the concrete walkway around the sides."

It is proposed the business would run from 8am-7pm Monday to Friday, 9am-7pm on Saturdays and 9am-6pm on Sundays at the new site.

It would have five car park spaces.