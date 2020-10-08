Plans to build 17 two-storey townhouses in growth spot

A development application to construct 17 townhouses in Redbank Plains has been submitted to Ipswich City Council.

THERE are plans to build 17 new townhouses in Ipswich, with the site chosen for its proximity to future commercial and public transport facilities.

A development application has been submitted to Ipswich City Council to construct the two-storey units on a 6032m2 site over 83-85 Keidges Rd, Redbank Plains.

The proposal includes 16 three-bedroom townhouses, one four-bedroom unit, 22 resident carparking spaces, 17 visitor carparking spaces, a communal recreation area and central driveway.

The site currently has a single house on it, which will make way for the new development if the council grants approval.

“The site is currently well serviced by buses, however the future development of the future rail station adjacent to the Ipswich-Springfield Public Transport Corridor will ensure the development will be serviced by high frequency and reliable public transport,” the application notes.

“The site is located in close proximity to the Redbank Plains Shopping Centre and future Redbank Plains Railway Station.

“The design of the development with (two) large setbacks and two dwellings fronting onto Keidges Road maintains a low density appearance to Keidges Road and has sought to minimise overlooking and loss of privacy to neighbouring properties.”

The application notes building townhouses is the “only viable way” to develop the site due to the overland flow path cutting through the centre of it and restrictions in developing a road to service the rear of the site.

A road cannot be located on the northern or southern boundaries without negatively impacting stormwater flows on adjoining properties.

“The development provides a high degree of architectural merit displayed in the level of articulation to the Keidges Road frontage,” the application notes.

“This is achieved through the use of large and stepped setbacks across the site frontage, differences in the number of storeys presenting to Keidges Road and also a variety of cladding materials and architectural design.

“The design of the development has incorporated a large overland flow path area to accommodate the existing stormwater flows through the site which allows a significant break-up in the bulk of the development when viewed from adjacent properties.

“The overall development has been broken into a mix of single, duplex and triplex structures which are stepped progressively through the site to break up the overall bulk and scale of the development.

“Each townhouse will provide an outdoor private recreation area at ground level in conjunction with a larger communal recreation area which will incorporate a covered BBQ area and seating.

“The overland flow path which runs through the centre of the site will be maintained to potentially enable a kick around/open space area when dry.”

