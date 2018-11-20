Developers reveal plan for disused Ipswich CBD building

A DISUSED nursing home in Ipswich CBD is expected to be turned into a charity school.

Developers for YMCA Brisbane's 'social impact arm' Y-Care have applied to Ipswich City Council to turn the old Villa Maria nursing home on Limestone St into a shop, school and community use space.

The site was used as a Catholic nursing home for 40 years before Villa Maria moved to a new building at Eastern Heights earlier this year.

YMCA paid $1.925m for the Limestone St site in June.

YMCA operates in major southeast Queensland areas where there is a lack of special assistance school campuses.

The special assistance schools specifically cater for secondary aged students who have, or are at risk of disengaging from their education.

The curriculum is tailored to each student's needs and focuses on wellbeing, academic and vocational elements.

Services and programs include areas childcare, recreation, fitness, camping and training.

The YMCA in July 2015 set up a senior secondary school campus within the Bundamba TAFE College.

Since then the organisation has been looking for a suitable location to set up a junior secondary campus and community centre in Ipswich.

Development application documents before the council reveal plans to build a shop in the first stage and a school as part of the second stage.

There are limited changes needed to the external building but the majority of internal works will include building classrooms and offices and upgrading the building to meet legislation standards.

Stone walls and gate posts with the original historic home 'Beaumont' signage will remain in place, development plans show.

On-site car parking will also be upgraded.

A decision is yet to be recorded against the application.