Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Education

Developers reveal plan for disused Ipswich CBD building

Emma Clarke
by
20th Nov 2018 12:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DISUSED nursing home in Ipswich CBD is expected to be turned into a charity school.

Developers for YMCA Brisbane's 'social impact arm' Y-Care have applied to Ipswich City Council to turn the old Villa Maria nursing home on Limestone St into a shop, school and community use space.

The site was used as a Catholic nursing home for 40 years before Villa Maria moved to a new building at Eastern Heights earlier this year.

YMCA paid $1.925m for the Limestone St site in June.

YMCA operates in major southeast Queensland areas where there is a lack of special assistance school campuses.

The special assistance schools specifically cater for secondary aged students who have, or are at risk of disengaging from their education.

The curriculum is tailored to each student's needs and focuses on wellbeing, academic and vocational elements.

Services and programs include areas childcare, recreation, fitness, camping and training.

The YMCA in July 2015 set up a senior secondary school campus within the Bundamba TAFE College.

Since then the organisation has been looking for a suitable location to set up a junior secondary campus and community centre in Ipswich.

Development application documents before the council reveal plans to build a shop in the first stage and a school as part of the second stage.

There are limited changes needed to the external building but the majority of internal works will include building classrooms and offices and upgrading the building to meet legislation standards.

Stone walls and gate posts with the original historic home 'Beaumont' signage will remain in place, development plans show.

On-site car parking will also be upgraded.

A decision is yet to be recorded against the application.

More Stories

development development application ipswich city council villa maria
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Why city's top coach is more a friend, mentor

    premium_icon Why city's top coach is more a friend, mentor

    Athletics IPSWICH'S' "coach of the year'' Peter Reeves considers himself a mentor and psychologist rather than a person who cracks the proverbial whip demanding more.

    Why businesses are finding it tough to hire in Ipswich

    premium_icon Why businesses are finding it tough to hire in Ipswich

    Business Top Office Group conducted in-depth interviews with 100 leaders

    REVEALED: What Ipswich suburbs owe millions to SPER

    premium_icon REVEALED: What Ipswich suburbs owe millions to SPER

    Crime Ipswich has an unenviable ranking in Queensland's SPER debt report

    Ultimate way to travel and save money

    premium_icon Ultimate way to travel and save money

    Business Commuter bikes becoming popular

    Local Partners