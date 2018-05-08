Menu
An artist's impression taken from the DA for a multipurpose hall at Springfield Central State High School.
News

Plans revealed for Springfield shared-use hall

by Emma Schafer
8th May 2018 1:30 PM

PLANS are being reviewed for a multimillion-dollar, multipurpose hall that would be shared by Springfield Central State High School and Ipswich City Council.

Councillor Sheila Ireland (Division 9) campaigned for council funding for the project last year, and envisaged the building would be particularly useful to the community's not-for-profit groups.

The 3,566 sqm hall would be built on campus in partnership with Education Queensland.

The State Government last year committed $6 million towards the build from its Advancing Queensland Schools funding package.

 

Ipswich City Council is yet to confirm how much of the bill it will foot.

Building and Asset Services submitted a development application to the council this month on behalf of the Department of Education.

Plans show the hall would include retractable basketball backboards, a scoreboard and sprung sports floors as well as amenities, an office and meeting rooms.

An upper level has been drawn into the plans but would not be part of Stage 1.

