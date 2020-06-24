Plans progress for town’s new fire station

On site at the location of the new Rosewood Fire Station. Jim Madden MP and Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford with Assistant commissioner Kevin Walsh and Rosewood Lieutenant Pat Cole.

FIRE crews in Rosewood will soon be better equipped to respond to emergencies in the region, with plans progressing for a new $2 million purpose-built auxiliary fire station.

It comes as crews gear up for what is expected to be a big grassfire season ahead.

While the station isn’t expected to be completed until mid-next year, Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said the region would still be ready to respond when things heated up later in the year.

“What we know already is that it’s going to be predominantly a grassfire-dominated season and we’re expecting it to come in fairly early,” he said.

The minister said crews could be chasing decent grassfires as early as August.

“That poses a few issues as grassfires tend to move quicker, so more resources having to chase them at higher speed can be quite draining on our crews,” he said.

“The crews here are great and there’s a good cohort of auxiliaries as well as all the other brigades.

“We’ll probably stack in some early air support out of Toowoomba to deal with that grassfire threat.”

The existing QFES facility is currently shared with the Queensland Ambulance Service and has become too small for both services.

Plans for the new Rosewood Fire Station.

Rosewood firefighters have responded to 109 incidents in the past 12 months, including 62 as the first responders.

The station will service areas between Ipswich, Marburg, Laidley and Harrisville.

“This will allow the auxiliary fire service here, because they have a purpose-built building, to respond to fires much quicker,” Ipswich West MP Jim Madden said.