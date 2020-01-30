Plans on track for new train station on Ipswich line

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard unveils concepts for the new look East Ipswich train station.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard unveils concepts for the new look East Ipswich train station.

THE State Government has revealed its latest designs for the East Ipswich station upgrade.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard unveiled the concepts and met with Queensland Rail crews delivering the very first works for the major overhaul.

The concepts show a new ticket office, a new footbridge with lifts, raised platforms for easier boarding and a bike enclosure.

“The Palaszczuk Government has injected more than $357 million to make stations throughout Queensland like East Ipswich more modern and accessible, and creating 250-plus jobs,” Ms Howard said.

The upgrade will also include new hearing aid loops and tactile ground surface indicators, plus improved security features, such as upgraded lighting and CCTV.

Plans for East Ipswich Station upgrade

“From commuters with mobility issues to families with prams or luggage, this is an exciting project that will make sure everyone can use East Ipswich without barriers. “

Ms Howard said the contract to build the new station would be awarded in coming months.

It’s hoped the first of the works will kick off in mid-2020.

“Queensland Rail crews have already been hard at work carrying out foundation works, installing overhead masts and electrical works.

“If locals missed out on viewing the concept designs at the information sessions, they are also currently on display at East Ipswich station during station hours.”

Plans for East Ipswich Station upgrade

For more information visit www.queenslandrail.com.au and search East Ipswich station upgrade.