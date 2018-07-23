Menu
Council News

Plans for new mini city, apartments revealed

Emma Clarke
by
23rd Jul 2018 1:00 PM
DETAILS for the second stage of a mini-city planned for a vacant block of land at Springfield Central have been revealed.

Plans for the Parkside Scheme submitted to Ipswich City Council this month show an eight-storey building and tower connected to an existing building with enough space for 74 residential units.

LandPartners submitted the plans on behalf of Springfield City Group, which also include shops, commercial spaces, professional offices, restaurants, fast food premises, a medical centre, general store and real estate display office.

The apartment building will include one, two and three bedroom units in the towers and six town houses on the ground level.

The proposed terrace homes will be 'a modern interpretation of the traditional Queensland home'.

Stage on the of the development is already in place and includes 66 units across eight residential levels and two carparking levels while the proposed stage two includes another 74 units across six levels, a 25m lap pool, a yoga and gym area, communal space and barbecue areas and two carparking levels.

Another two stages are also planned but not included in the development application before the council.

The Springfield Land Corporation owned site borders Barry Alexander Drive and Ian Keilar Drive, beside Robelle Domain.

Ipswich Queensland Times

