Plans lodged to start 30-year Jeebrobilly landfill rehab

The Ipswich City Council is assessing the application for Lantrak to dump waste at the 351-hectare site on Ipswich Rosewood Rd at Jeebropilly.

LANTRAK has lodged an application to dump up to 1million tonnes of construction and demolition waste in a 30-year project to rehabilitate the Jeebropilly New Hope mine.

The site, which has operated as an open cut coal mine since 1982, is nearing the end of its operational life.

Lantrak has proposed dumping construction, demolition waste and low level contaminated soils when mining activity finishes late next year.

A waste transfer station including crushing, milling, grinding and screening is also proposed to operate in conjunction with the landfill.

A survey of residents who attended a community feedback day on March 27 found most were indifferent about the proposal.

Many raised concerns about the effects of additional trucks on road infrastructure around the mine site.

A traffic assessment found 3.3-tonnes of material would be hauled to the site each day - resulting in about 246 heavy-vehicle movements.

A noise report recommended earth mounds, up to six metres high, be built to mitigate noise from excavators and machinery.

Lantrak has proposed several uses for the rehabilitated site, including a golf and recreation ground, or a nature reserve.

An Economic Need Report found the volume of non-domestic waste sent to landfill in southeast Queensland has increased significantly in recent years.

In 2016/17, 4million tonnes of non-domestic waste was landfilled in southeast Queensland, compared to about 2million tonnes in 2011/12.

The report also found that when a waste levy was re-introduced "it is anticipated there would be a significant reduction in the tonnage of waste transported from interstate to SEQ landfills".

Analysis showed interstate sources accounted for about 18 per cent of non-domestic waste landfilled in southeast Queensland.