Plans in place to flood-proof city's drinking water supply

AS IT puts the finishing touches on a three-month repair project at the Mt Crosby Weir Bridge, Seqwater is embarking on another major project.

Residents were this month advised of the water authority's plans to relocate the East Bank pump station, which is being treated as a long-term plan to make southeast Queensland's water supply flood-proof.

A new substation will be constructed on higher ground near the existing East Bank pump station as part of the project, which is expected to take five years.

Seqwater is investigating several options for the new substation site, and is working with Energy Queensland and Brisbane City Council to narrow it down to the best option.

Feedback is also being sought from members of the local community, with heritage an important factor in the decision, which is expected to be finalised early 2018.

The floods of 2011 and 2013 highlighted the vulnerability of the Mt Crosby Water Treatment Plant's infrastructure, which is responsible for delivering about 50 per cent of southeast Queensland's drinking water, including Brisbane, Ipswich and Logan.

The area was damaged in the 2011 floods. Contributed

The subsequent Brisbane River Flood Study further confirmed the risks of inundation to the pump station site at the lower side of the weir. As part of the project, key electrical and communication infrastructure will also be moved to higher ground.

Meanwhile, maintenance on the Mt Crosby Weir Bridge between Stumers Road and Allawah Road is due for completion in December.

The work involves repairs to the downstream toe of the weir, the installation of two new sluice gates to manage water releases and strengthening of the guardrails on either side of the bridge.