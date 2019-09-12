Plans in place to expand childcare centre

EXPANSION: A development application has been submitted to extend the Star Kids early learning centre in Yamanto.

EXPANSION: A development application has been submitted to extend the Star Kids early learning centre in Yamanto. Rob Williams

PLANS are afoot to expand an Ipswich childcare centre and increase the capacity to accommodate more than 100 children.

A development application is before Ipswich City Council to expand the Star Kids early learning centre at Yamanto.

It is proposed the centre will be extended on the north-eastern facade of the existing building to include the addition of one activity room, with facilities including storage sheds, bathrooms and a new 293sqm undercover outdoor play space.

A dining room, verandah and seven new car parking spaces is also being proposed.

The extension will increase the capacity of the centre by 33 places, to ultimately accommodate for a maximum of 116 children.

The application notes the centre employs the equivalent of 12 full time staff with an additional three full time staff required for the extension.

"It is intended that the centre will continue to operate from 6am-6pm," the application reads.

"The proposed development has been motivated by an increased market demand for child care in this locality.

"The site's location within close proximity to existing commercial and community uses, and extensive residential development within the wider area, make it a suitable location for the proposed extension.

"The centre has been designed to provide a safe, efficient and high-amenity experience for children, staff and visitors alike, all the while considering the overall amenity of existing and future residential development in the vicinity."

The application was submitted by Tract Consultants Pty Ltd on behalf of Eastern Property Holdings QLD Pty Ltd.

It states the centre is on in "ideal location" for expansion on a large lot with "minimal potential" for disruption to existing traffic flow.

It also states the centre is located in a suburb with a higher than average number of children aged between 0-4 years than both the state and national average from 2016 census figures.