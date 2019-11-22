Plans in place to expand aged care community

PLANS are in place to expand an Ipswich aged care community to add more than 70 new residential suites, as well as new administrative, health care, recreation and catering facilities.

A development application is before Ipswich City Council for an expansion of the Southern Cross Care facility in Raceview.

A new chapel, staff amenities, laundry, medical centre and outdoor recreation area are all proposed as part of the expansion of St Mary's atWildey St.

There are already 73 places for elderly residents and 72 will be added if the proposal is granted approval.

The proposed two-storey building will extend off from the northern wall of the existing one-storey facility.

The development will have a total gross floor area of 9044m2.

"A new café and adjacent deck will provide significant improvements to the amenity of residents, their relatives or visitors," the application notes.

"In addition, the new medical centre will provide residents with convenient access to non-urgent health care services.

"The proposal has been specifically designed to allow future residents to 'age in place'.

"This allows residents to continue to reside in the same location even as the level of care they require changes.

"The services and level of care provided to resident's changes over time as required.

"This design philosophy is consistent with current best practice in aged care accommodation."

Site access will continuefrom the existing driveway that extends from Wildey St.

A total of 68 car parks will be provided on site.

"The extension is setback approximately 29.5m from the Wildey Street frontage, and in excess of 20m from all other site boundaries.," the application notes.

"Soft landscaped areas will be provided around the perimeter of the facility and throughout the site, which will assist in screening/shading to car parking areas and buildings."