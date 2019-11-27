Plans for waste to energy plant will be lodged next year

The waste-to-energy demonstration project in Redbank Plains will convert feedstocks into syngas, enabling the production of renewable electricity, hydrogen and chemicals.

A BRISBANE-BASED technology company will lodge a development application for a waste-to-energy plant in Ipswich next year.

Wildfire Energy had a pre-lodgement meeting with Ipswich City Council in May in regards to the project.

Managing director Denis Doucet said he was aiming for construction to start in Redbank Plains by the end of next year, pending approvals.

Mr Doucet said the company would engage further with the community in the coming months.

The company was granted $500,000 for the project through the State Government's Queensland Waste to Biofutures Fund.

Wildfire has partnered with waste company BMI to deliver the project.

The government funding will go towards the first stage of the project, a demonstration plant, with plans to expand into a commercial operating facility as part of a second stage.

About nine jobs are expected to be supported once it is completed.

The company's moving injection horizontal gasification' technology was deemed to be a success at a pilot plant in Brisbane

"Our mission is to divert waste away from landfill and produce renewable energy," Mr Doucet said.