HUGE PROJECT: Swami Atmeshananda is about to open a soup kitchen at the Vedanta Centre in Springfield Lakes.
Plans for new soup kitchen to feed the hungry

Ashleigh Howarth
by
20th May 2019 3:00 PM
BUSINESSES are being urged to throw their support behind a new soup kitchen and food bank to help address poverty in Springfield.

The Vedanta Centre Brisbane located in Springfield Lakes is a branch of the Indian Ramakrishna Order and is hoping to raise funds to start the project by the end of the year.

Vedanta Centre resident Swami Atmeshananda said the soup kitchen and food bank were important services to help address homelessness and poverty in the region.

"We have recognised the need to provide free food to people who are either homeless or struggling financially," Mr Atmeshananda said.

"It's a huge undertaking to create this project as it will cost around $300,000, so we are seeking local businesses to help sponsor the initiative.

"We will also need volunteers to help run the soup kitchen, which will initially be every second weekend and then hopefully once or twice a week as it gets busier."

A major part of the fundraising will be raised by two concerts featuring Bollywood music ensemble Shankar Ehsaan Loy, who will play in Brisbane in July.

 

Mr Atmeshananda said if people weren't able to attend the concerts, they were welcome to donate funds or non-perishable food items directly to the centre.

In addition to the soup kitchen and food bank initiative, a number of other free community activities are already running out of the centre, such as free yoga and meditation classes, as well as religious studies.

Mr Atmeshananda said they were also looking at opening a childcare centre and school in the near future.

"We have an approved master plan for a childcare and primary school here at the centre," he said.

 

"Since we have an approval for the school it's a good model for that type of service here."

For more information about how to donate to the soup kitchen and food bank, visit www.rksvfoundation.org.

soup kitchen springfield
Ipswich Advertiser

