Plans for new regional park continue to develop

COMING SOON: Mayor Tanya Milligan is excited about plans for the new regional park in the Lockyer. Meg Bolton

CHILDREN and parents of the Lockyer Valley will play an instrumental role in designing a regional park for the Hatton Vale and Kensington Grove area.

While a site has not been confirmed, Lockyer Valley Regional Council is seeking feedback from community members to contribute to the project's masterplan.

Mayor Tanya Milligan said gaining community input was vital to ensuring the park would be money well spent.

"If you're fair dinkum about building a new park, the last thing you want is to build a new park no one wants to come to," CrMilligan said.

"The best way to find out what people want is to have a genuine conversation with the community, ask the mums, the dads and the kids."

The council manned a stall at the Hatton Vale State School P&C Christmas Concert and Markets on Friday night to raise awareness of the project.

"The first phase of consultation focuses on key themes, styles and zones for the park rather than specific features such as a preferred playground design," CrMilligan said.

"Council has some concept drawings which are designed to indicate the size of the proposed park to assist the community in visualising what could fit on the site.

"The concept drawings are not intended to restrict the community's ideas and council is open to a range of different layouts and features."

Online and face-to-face consultation is set to continue during the next year.

"Council has plans to engage directly with young people in 2019 to ensure their ideas are also included in a meaningful way," CrMilligan said.