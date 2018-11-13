Plans for new public hospital at growing Springfield region

THE push for a public hospital at Springfield is under consideration as the State Government assesses the health needs of the growing region.

Plans for a public hospital were first mooted during last year's state election campaign.

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen said Springfield would need a public health facility as the region's population grows.

"We're going to need health services,” she said.

Ms Mullen is in discussions with Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles about the challenges a growing electorate has on health needs.

She argues a booming population in Ipswich's eastern corridor will eventually require a new public hospital.

"That relies on some significant funding,” Ms Mullen said.

"It's about what the future health services look like for the area.”

Ms Mullen, whose electorate includes the West Moreton and Metro South health districts, said the region's population growth would warrant new services.

She acknowledged the construction of a new facility would take several years.

"It's not like there's going to be a hospital there tomorrow,” Ms Mullen said.

Work on stage two of Springfield's Mater Private Hospital is planned to start before 2021.

Stage two of the hospital is likely to include an emergency department, intensive care unit and maternity ward.

Stage one of the $85million facility opened in 2015 as part of a Health City for greater Springfield.

When finished, the 52ha precinct will deliver a health and wellness experience for the community.

A cancer care centre is the cornerstone of the existing Mater Private Hospital.