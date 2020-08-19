Plans for new dental practice submitted to council

A development application has been submitted to Ipswich City Council by N & S Dental Premises Pty Ltd to construct the facility in Yamanto.

A NEW dental practice will be built in Ipswich if council approval is granted.

The proposed site for the practice is 1 Powells Rd.

The house already on the land would be demolished for the new clinic, which is expected to accommodate five practitioners, dental assistants and admin staff.

Plans for the one-storey building are emblazoned with the name ‘Yamanto Dental Surgery’.

The clinic would have a total gross floor area of 237m2 and 16 car park spaces are planned.

“The subject site is in a prominent corner location and is located in an area that is characterised by a mix of residential and commercial development,” the application notes.

“Powells Road intersects with Warwick Road, which provides direct connection to Ipswich City and the Cunningham Highway.

“The proposed development has been architecturally designed to maintain a scale and appearance that is consistent with the residential amenity and character of the locality, providing a range of buffer treatments including generous setbacks, acoustic screening and landscaping to nearby residential uses.”

