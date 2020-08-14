REVEALED: Multi-million-dollar Lockyer super park plans

Designs for the Lockyer Valley regional playground at Hatton Vale.

FOURTEEN hectares will be turned into the Lockyer Valley's biggest park, with construction hopefully starting by Christmas.

Dubbed the "regional playground", $2.7 million has just been added to the project in State Government funding to kick start the adventure.

The Fairways Park, on Fairways Drive at Hatton Vale, will connect the surrounding towns, and was first announced in 2018.

Testing is well and truly underway, with Lockyer Valley Regional Councillors trialling equipment at various playgrounds across southeast Queensland.

Map of the Lockyer Valley regional playground at Hatton Vale.

Councillor Janice Holstein, who holds the infrastructure portfolio, said the community would have an "absolutely fabulous park" to use.

"Without this funding it would have been years down the track," she said

"The extra funding is going to allow us to bring a lot more elements to the park, and it means it will cut down the costs if we were doing it a couple years down the track."

The Fairways Park project was given $1m for the construction of stage 1C, and is estimated to create about 12 jobs.

The development was also granted $1.7m in state contributions for stages 1B and 1D, estimated to create or support nine jobs.

Cr Holstein said the park would incorporate nature-based play, cutting back on basic metal play equipment.

The plan involves a stage-by-stage development, the first incorporating amenities, and down the track, a dog park and sporting oval.

LVRC has detailed plans, which Cr Holstein said could change, and wouldn't be developed all at once as it was "quite a substantial piece of land".

Zone 1 development includes:

• Primary play equipment for all ages

• Amenities building

• Shade shelter, barbecue and seating

• Soft and hard landscaping such as gardens and concrete paths

• Natural play areas for exploring

Cr Holstein said the park would be educational, featuring a learn to ride park for children and their bikes.

"It will have signage so kids can start recognising the road signs and what they mean," she said.

"Then, if they happen to be riding their bikes in the street, they're understanding a bit more how the traffic works and what they should and shouldn't do."

Future developments include tracks around the playground connecting the Hatton Vale district.

With Hatton Vale and Plainland populations booming, the park was a point of discussion between residents and the council.

"We want to make sure it is big enough to be able to extend into the future," Cr Holstein said.