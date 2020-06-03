Plans for CBD cinema upgrade, indoor go kart track approved

AN upgraded cinema complex and indoor go kart track in the Ipswich CBD are on the cards as part of the council's exciting revamp of the CBD.

Ipswich City Council approved its own application for a material change of use for the refurbishment and reuse of properties to form a retail, entertainment and commercial precinct in the heart of the city.

The development application was ticked off by an independent decision review panel, which is a new step in the council's assessment process.

It was submitted in December and six months on, the recommendation to approve it was unanimously passed by the new council at its inaugural general purposes meeting.

The lower level of Precinct B, the Ipswich City Square building, will be reconfigured to provide a tenancy intended for indoor recreation activities; specifically an indoor go-kart track.

Birch, Carroll and Coyle did not renew its lease for the site and aired its final movie in May last year.

The existing cinema complex on the ground floor will be extended to include an extra two cinemas, for a total of eight.

The ground floor of Precinct A, across 143 and 143A Brisbane St, will be reorganised to provide a new tenancy fronting Nicholas St.

The space could be used by a cafe, fast food premises, office, restaurant, shop or other entertainment and recreation uses.

Precinct J, the Ipswich station owned by Queensland Rail, will be reconfigured internally.

It was proposed to demolish the existing internal mall and tenancies with a new internal mall connecting Nicholas St in the west with Bell St in the east.

A ramp would provide access into the site from Bell St.

The provision of tenancies fronting the malls and Nicholas St, Union Pl and Bell St is also planned.

These are intended to be used for a range of business, entertainment or recreational purposes such as cafes, fast food premises, offices, medical centres, restaurants, shops or indoor recreation.

The adjoining metro building, Precinct K, will also be reconfigured internally.

A number of commercial tenancies are proposed for a range of uses similar to Precinct J.

The pedestrian bridge crossing Bell St will be demolished.

Deputy Mayor and Ipswich Central Redevelopment Committee chair Marnie Doyle said residents had raised concerns about noise and emissions from a proposed indoor go kart track.

Cr Doyle questioned if the track would be a problem for a cinema above and its patrons, plus other nearby tenants.

The council's development planning manager Brett Davey said the council had addressed some aspects of the application in terms of air quality and acoustics which had been highlighted by the independent panel.

The recommendation to approve the application was passed unanimously by the council.

If you are interested in more information on the project or are interested in a potential tenancy opportunity, contact the council's Greg Thomas on 3810 7080 or greg.thomas@ipswich.qld.gov.au