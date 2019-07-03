Plans for 500,000 tonne, 50-year dump lodged with council

PLANS for a new dump capable of taking half-a-million tonnes of rubbish each year for the next 50 years has been put forward to Ipswich City Council for consideration.

An application has been lodged to fill a 30 million-cubed mining void at Jeebropilly with construction waste, clean fill and low-level contaminated soil.

The application has been lodged by Bio Recycle Australia, which already operates a waste management, recycling and landfilling facility at Swanbank.

In its application Bio Recycle notes its Swanbank site is nearing capacity "and new landfill space is required to accommodate customer demand".

The proposed Jeebropilly site forms part of a wider an open cut coal mining operation which started in 1982 and is nearing the end of its operational life.

Coal extraction from the site finished before 2012 and there are three residual mining voids located on the site.

Bio Recycle proposes to utilise two of the voids to dump up to 500,000 tonnes of construction and demolition waste and low-level contaminated soils each year.

A waste transfer station including crushing, milling, grinding and screening is proposed to operate alongside the landfill as part of resource recovery operations.

According to Bio Recycle's town planning report, the proposed landfill footprint area is about 789,000msq and will extend to a maximum pre-settlement height of 86m.

The final void capacity and anticipated landfill material acceptance rate is expected to provide more than 50 years of operational life for the facility.

With up to 500,000 tonnes of waste dumped per year, Bio Recycle expects the development will generate up to 68 two-way truck movements per day, with 80 per cent of the movements being to and from the Cunningham Hwy via Ipswich Rosewood Rd.

The company says industry research found there would be a "demonstrable need for additional landfill sites in southeast Queensland for dry commercial and industrial waste, construction and demolition waste and other regulated waste to at least 2040-2041".

According to its planning report, Bio Recycle says technical studies demonstrated the "external amenity impacts of landfilling and the waste transfer station will not cause any adverse impacts on nearby sensitive receivers".