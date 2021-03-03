Plans changed for 2200-home estate next to bushland

Whiterock estate developer Intrapac Property has applied to make changes to its Ipswich housing development.

THE developer of a new Ipswich housing estate next to 2500ha of regionally significant bushland has applied to make changes to its plan.

Intrapac Property has submitted an Amended Open Space Infrastructure Master Plan to Ipswich City Council for its Whiterock Estate.

The company says 60 per cent of its 472ha site will be retained as green space.

Whiterock Village Centre has yet to be approved by Ipswich City Council.

With more than 2200 lots ultimately planned, 274 lots have already been approved.

Since launching late last year, there have been 172 sales across the first three stages with 19 home sites still for sale in the first releases.

Home lots are sized between 375m2 and 568m2.

The estate has five direct trail connections into the adjacent 2500ha White Rock-Spring Mountain Conservation Estate.

“We have amalgamated three smaller parks to create one major, central destination park in addition to two local parks,” Intrapac COO Max Shifman said of the latest plans.

“We’ve also changed our program to see the delivery of the destination park in the first stages of the development.”

The ‘destination park’ will feature a “multi-generational, all-abilities” playground with nature play and a $750,000, eight metre high “hero play piece”.

It will also include water play, shelters, barbecues and public amenities.

“The three parks in this updated plan are larger and more structured,” landscape architect Darren Taitoko said.

“They make up a fraction of the total green spaces however.

“There are numerous linear parklands threaded throughout; long tracts of green with trails and plenty of seating.”

The developer is seeking approval for the Whiterock Village Centre, which is planned to include a state primary school, shopping and dining precinct, 6ha sport precinct, community clubhouse and water play park.

it would include an open civic plaza with a proposed pub and restaurants overlooking parklands.

The precinct is planned to include a medical centre, early learning centre, childcare centre and supermarket.

This commercial precinct has not yet been approved by Ipswich City Council.

