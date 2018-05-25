Plans to build chemical storage, fuel burning site approved

DEVELOPERS have been given permission to build an asphalt and bitumen manufacturing plant as well as a fuel burning and chemical storage facility at Redbank Plains.

Ipswich City Council approved the application a week after it was submitted on June 16 but details of the development were not provided in the application online.

The site is identified as on Redbank Plains Rd and Austin St, which is currently bushland.

Developers plan to build a facility that allows for asphalt and bitumen manufacturing, fuel burning, a motor vehicle workshop, crude oil or petroleum product storage and chemical storage.

Ipswich City Council was contact to provide details of the application.