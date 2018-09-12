Plans approved for new Catholic primary school

PLANS to build a new Catholic primary school at Redbank Plains have been approved.

Ipswich City Council this week approved a development application for a 780 student school on Halletts Rd at Redbank Plains which is expected to be ready for its first students by 2020.

The vacant block of land on nestled between homes and bushland is expected to be transformed into a school including an administration block, library and resource centre, physical education area, play space and IT area,.

The school will accommodate 186 students and later expanded to include two two-story classroom blocks to house 780 students.

The 3.2 hectare site last sold for $2.1 million in 2010 to Trustees of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Brisbane.

The application was submitted in December 2017 and a negotiated decision was approved on Monday.

ON SITE: A large block on Halletts Rd and Redbank Plains has been marked as the ideal place for a new Catholic primary school. Emma Clarke

Brisbane Catholic Education communications and marketing officer Catherine Shipton at the time said the school would initially be open to prep to year three students with view to expand up to year six.

"We usually open with prep to year three but there are some times when we with other years levels but that depends on the interest that's shown in the area," she said.

"We know that Redbank Plains does have a high growth catchment so we'd be interested to see a lot of expressions of interests from other years levels as well as prep to year 3."

"We certainly don't create big schools when it's not absolutely necessary to do so.

Ms Shipton said expressions of interest were likely to be called in 2019.

"We have a process that usually comes in to place about 12 months before the opening of a new school. We generally call for expressions of interest."

Construction is expected to begin in mid-2019.