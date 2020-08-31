Menu
A new childcare centre with a capacity for 162 children is planned for the Ecco Ripley development.
Council News

PLANS: 24 staff will be needed for 162-place childcare centre

Lachlan Mcivor
31st Aug 2020 5:00 AM
A NEW childcare centre with a planned capacity of 162 children is planned for a housing development in the fast growing Ripley Valley.

Isaac Consulting has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council to build the two-storey facility in the Ecco Ripley development.

The centre will be constructed at 2 Brooking Rise, which is currently used as the site for a sales and information office for the estate.

LOCAL NEWS: Trade college moulding students for work in tough economy

The site is located within the Ripley Valley Priority Development Area.

It will accommodate up to 162 kids and about 24 full time staff will be needed to work there.

The development will consist of two separate buildings with a central playground area, as well as secondary playground areas along the boundary to Foxtail Rd and at the corner of Brooking Rise and Ripley Rd.

The childcare centre is planned to have a capacity of 162 children.

A piazza and covered walkway/veranda located around the central playground is also planned.

The ground floor will consist of nine activity rooms and additional office and administration areas will go on the first floor.

R EAD MORE: Ipswich school closes after student tests positive

It is expected to operate between 6.30am and 6.30am from Monday to Friday.

Plans also involve 37 carparking spaces.

“Whilst this does not meet the 45 spaces required by the Ipswich Planning Scheme’s parking code, the use is also supported by on-site visitors and staff bicycle parking and some on street car parking opportunities,” the report noted.

ipswich city council
Ipswich Queensland Times

