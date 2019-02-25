Planning panel approves $22m coastal housing estate

Intrapac's new residential development at Skennars Head has been approved.

CONSTRUCTION on a new $22 million coastal development could begin as soon as April.

Intrapac Property's chief operating officer Max Shifman said the Aureus development would set the new "gold standard" of beachfront living with the last ocean front land on Australia's eastern seaboard.

The Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel approved the 229 residential lot subdivision last week and Ballina Shire Council has been progressing with its own formal consent of the project.

"Aureus is a once in a lifetime opportunity," Mr Shifman said.

Mr Shifman said Aureus - 25 minutes from Byron Bay and located centrally between Lennox Head and Ballina - was in a "convenient and idyllic location".

The development will include a retail centre, an expansion of which was approved by Ballina Shire Council in December last year.

"Working with Australia's best urban planners, landscape architects and designers, Intrapac Property is striving to create a proper new seaside village, combined with new landscaped parklands; play spaces, walking and cycling trails," Mr Shifman said.

He said the first stage would include residential lots, parks and a new intersection with The Coast Road.

Civil work may begin in April this year.