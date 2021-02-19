Planning begins for new $40m Ipswich satellite hospital

Artist impression of a satellite hospital as part of the State Government’s $265 million plan for south east Queensland.

INITIAL planning to build a new satellite hospital in Ipswich has started.

The $40 million facility was promised by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk during last year’s state election campaign.

In what she described as an Australian-first, the State Government has committed $265 million to build seven satellite hospitals across southeast Queensland.

The QT understands a program board has now been established to oversee the planning and delivery of these seven facilities, including one at Ipswich.

It is not yet known where it would be located or what services it would offer.

The government says construction of the facility would support 116 jobs.

“The Satellite Hospitals program will provide cost effective and sustainable healthcare solutions that provides care closer to home and reduces demand on our major hospitals,” a Queensland Health spokeswoman said.

“Initial planning for a satellite hospital in Ipswich is underway.

“The individual business cases will determine the physical characteristics, including location, of each facility to accommodate the proposed service offerings for that facility.

“Construction is expected to take around 12 months following completion of the business case and acquisition of the required parcel of land.

“Potential services may include community health services, ambulatory and low acuity day therapy services such as renal dialysis and chemotherapy and outpatient activities.”

Labor said in October it hoped the new hospitals would be operating by the 2022-23 financial year and they would be tailored to meet the needs of each community.

Services could include renal dialysis, chemotherapy, antenatal and post-natal, complex wound management, child health and youth care, and urgent care for minor injury and illness.

“The satellite hospitals will provide opportunities to incorporate innovative workforce models and virtual health opportunities including a range of rapid access consults, care co-ordination, remote monitoring and patient literacy services,” then health Minister Steven Miles said at the time.

