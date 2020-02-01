Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SPOILS OF WAR: Ipswich’s Josh Routledge proudly holding the national championship shield.
SPOILS OF WAR: Ipswich’s Josh Routledge proudly holding the national championship shield.
Sport

Planet’s best await Aussies

Tom Bushnell
, tom.bushnell@qt.com.au
1st Feb 2020 10:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOFTBALL: Redbank Plains State High School graduate Joshua Routledge and his green and gold teammates will face the world’s best at Palmerston North.

Among the countries they will meet on the diamond are New Zealand, Canada, USA, Denmark, Japan, Guatemala and the Czech Republic.

No stranger to elite international competition, Routledge appeared for the Australian Diamonds development side last year.

Disappointed with his performance at the subsequent World Titles, he has worked hard to get another shot.

Playing for his country means everything to him and he said he would sacrifice anything to ensure the squad returned across the Tasman with the World Cup in their possession.

“I’ve always wanted to play for Australia,” he said.

“Now it’s happening it’s like damn I actually got there.”

While Australia’s Adam Folcard played at a formative level in Ipswich, most of his success came after leaving the region. As Ipswich’s first full-time Australian rep Routledge is keen to set an example for future generations to follow.

“It is pretty good knowing that I could be the start of a new group of younger kids coming through,” he said.

“I can share my knowledge with them and help them to realise their dreams.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I’ll slit your throats’: Sick attack on hospital guards

        premium_icon ‘I’ll slit your throats’: Sick attack on hospital guards

        Crime Two hospital security guards were spat on, punched and kicked in a terrifying assault by a patient who threatened to “kill their families, slit their throats”.

        Store in cycle success as rail trail interest hits top gear

        premium_icon Store in cycle success as rail trail interest hits top gear

        News Out There Cycling is just one of many businesses that has been able to open and...

        Pensioner ’shaken’ after claims police used excessive force

        premium_icon Pensioner ’shaken’ after claims police used excessive force

        News He alleges excessive force was used to remove him from his property. He claims he...

        Scorcher ahead for Ipswich

        premium_icon Scorcher ahead for Ipswich

        News Ipswich is in for a scorcher with temperatures set to soar