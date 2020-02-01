Planet’s best await Aussies

SOFTBALL: Redbank Plains State High School graduate Joshua Routledge and his green and gold teammates will face the world’s best at Palmerston North.

Among the countries they will meet on the diamond are New Zealand, Canada, USA, Denmark, Japan, Guatemala and the Czech Republic.

No stranger to elite international competition, Routledge appeared for the Australian Diamonds development side last year.

Disappointed with his performance at the subsequent World Titles, he has worked hard to get another shot.

Playing for his country means everything to him and he said he would sacrifice anything to ensure the squad returned across the Tasman with the World Cup in their possession.

“I’ve always wanted to play for Australia,” he said.

“Now it’s happening it’s like damn I actually got there.”

While Australia’s Adam Folcard played at a formative level in Ipswich, most of his success came after leaving the region. As Ipswich’s first full-time Australian rep Routledge is keen to set an example for future generations to follow.

“It is pretty good knowing that I could be the start of a new group of younger kids coming through,” he said.

“I can share my knowledge with them and help them to realise their dreams.”