Plane crashes into suburban home

A small plane has crashed into a house and three residential homes are now engulfed in flames in northern New Jersey, US, according to authorities.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a Cessna 414 crashed into a home in Colonia at 11am local time.

The Colonia Fire Department reports three houses are on fire in the tree-lined street. Dramatic vision posted by Michael Yolone on social media shows one house ablaze as up to 200 firefighters from nine different fire houses fought to control it.

Small plane crashed into a house in Colonia. Posted by Michael Yonone on Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Another video of the crash. Posted by Michael Yonone on Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Woodbridge mayor John McCormac said a woman in one of the houses escaped injury and no civilians were injured on the ground. No one was in the other house.

"There was nobody home at the time, which was very fortunate. There was a car in the driveway, so everybody thought somebody was home, but nobody was home, they confirmed with the owner," Mr McCormac said.

"Right now, we don't believe any civilians on the ground were impacted by the crash."

The flight had left Leesburg, Virginia, with only the pilot aboard, authorities said. It had been headed to Linden Airport, about 7kms from the crash site.

The wreckage remained in the basement of one of the homes, the mayor said. The pilot's conditon is not known.

Colonia section of woodbridge twp 2nd alarm...80 Berkley Ave...plane crash into home...2 structures involved in fire — NorthJersey FireNews (@NJFires) October 29, 2019

Colonia section of woodbridge twp 2nd alarm...80 Berkley Ave...plane crash into home...2 structures involved in fire pic.twitter.com/NyxDz7ZDVf — NorthJersey FireNews (@NJFires) October 29, 2019

Neighbour Steven Smith told CBS News he "heard a plane really, really low".

"Linden Airport isn't that far away so I knew that it was abnormally low," he said.

"The sounds were really loud, and it seemed like, near the end, before there was a really loud bang, it kind of sputtered out a little bit.

"And then I just hear this loud bang and it shook the whole house.

"We checked on the two houses next door and made sure there was no one there because the fire was 30 to 40 feet high or something."

